Fine-tuned engines

Under the hood of a pickup lies an assembly of metal, its details often forgotten – until the motor breaks down. All that’s left is a vehicle that can no longer do its job. Mineral nutrition in cattle is kind of like that. Hidden beneath the hide, minerals act behind the scenes to maintain general function. When cattle can’t access all the minerals they need, reproduction rates drop, tissue growth diminishes and illness sets in. Read more about the importance of mineral supplementation at Certified Angus Beef’s Cattleman Connection…