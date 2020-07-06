Father’s Day beef sales called ‘astounding’

Father’s Day typically provides a boost to national beef sales, but this year’s bump was called “astounding” by analyst Anne-Marie Rorink, 210 Analytics. Meat department sales as a whole were strong the week ending June 21, Father’s Day weekend, but beef sales in particular stood out. According to Roerink, even with purchase limitations still in place at some stores, elevated prices and re-opening of restaurants, beef sales gains for the week were 31.9%. The week ending June 21 also marks the 15th week of double-digit gains since the pandemic. Beef volume sales also jumped 13.5% over the same week a year ago, the highest volume gain since the second week of May. Read more at Drovers...

