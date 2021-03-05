Farm Credit associations support Texas winter storm relief

Following recent destructive winter storms, Farm Credit organizations from across the state and nation have partnered to support relief efforts for rural communities and residents.

AgTexas Farm Credit, American AgCredit, Capital Farm Credit, Central Texas Farm Credit, Farm Credit Bank of Texas, Farm Credit Services of America, Heritage Land Bank, Legacy Ag Credit, Lone Star Ag Credit, Plains Land Bank and Texas Farm Credit are donating a combined $250,000 to support the Texas Department of Agriculture’s State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund and the American Red Cross.

Texas was hit hard during February winter storms that left millions without power and water. The aftermath of crippling freezing temperatures continues to impact farmers and ranchers in their efforts to restore operations. According to preliminary data from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural economists, the winter storm caused at least $600 million in agricultural losses.

“The spirit of a cooperative is built upon producers helping producers,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer of Capital Farm Credit. “Farm Credit understands what our fellow Texans and rural communities are facing. Crops, livestock, and livelihoods were severely disrupted. Farmers and ranchers are resilient, but we want to make sure we’re there for them in their time of need, like we always have been.”

The State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund was established by the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide relief for Texas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses owners impacted by natural disasters as they work to rebuild operations. Equally, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief fund aids in the recovery efforts of Texas ranchers and their families to restore production.

“Both the STAR Fund and the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund will help contribute to restoring rural communities, and assist the families that were severely impacted,” said Novosad. “Farm Credit’s mission is to support agriculture and rural communities. This is another way we can do that.”