Fannin County Extension agent recognized by cattle raisers

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced Cody Maxwell, a county Extension agent based in Bonham, has been named the 2020 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef.

The award, which was created to recognize the state’s most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production, is presented each year during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

Arthur Uhl III, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s first vice president and a rancher from San Antonio, said county Extension agents play an integral role in helping cattle raisers get the information they need to make the best decisions on their ranch.

“Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents and their programming are so important to our members, and the industry as a whole,” Uhl said. “And Cody Maxwell is a tremendous example. In just a few years, he’s implemented programs that will have a lasted impact in Fannin County and beyond.”

In 2017, Maxwell worked to help develop the Texoma Beef Cattle Alliance, a marketing alliance that assists producers with marketing value-added calves. The program was launched in early 2018, and by Winter 2020, more than 750 calves were sold through the alliance.

Throughout 2020, Maxwell hosted multiple programs to help ranchers cope with the uncertainty and the difficulties that COVID-19 brought. These were in addition to the 25 traditional educational events that focused on livestock and forage practices.