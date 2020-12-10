Evaluating change, but making the right move

We all have changes we can make to in order to better our operations. We can tweak a grazing plan to get the full value of our grass. We can market our cattle in a way to capture appreciation value and deflect depreciation cost. We can learn about relationship values so that we can put our money to better use. Maybe we manage our herd differently. Maybe we need to make the toughest change of all and delete an enterprise from our business. Read more at BEEF magazine…