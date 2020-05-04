Episode 5: COVID-19 and cattle raisers

Think you’re too small to benefit from the COVID-19 relief options? Concerned about some of those rumors floating around social media?

The effects of COVID-19 have raised a lot of questions for cattlemen. Joining host Kristen Brown for the May 2020 episode of TSCRA Talk are Kaleb McLaurin, executive director of government and public affairs; Jeremy Fuchs, director of public affairs; and Peyton Schumann, director of government affairs. They shed light on navigating government programs (no matter how small or large your cattle operation is!) and funds available as well as relaxed regulations to ensure the supply chain continues to function. Additionally, they discuss how Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s government relations team is working to help evaluate market concerns.

Link mentioned in the show: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options

/ covid19, podcast, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: