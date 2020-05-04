Episode 5: COVID-19 and cattle raisers

Think you’re too small to benefit from the COVID-19 relief options? Concerned about some of those rumors floating around social media?

The effects of COVID-19 have raised a lot of questions for cattlemen. Joining host Kristen Brown for the May 2020 episode of TSCRA Talk are Kaleb McLaurin, executive director of government and public affairs; Jeremy Fuchs, director of public affairs; and Peyton Schumann, director of government affairs. They shed light on navigating government programs (no matter how small or large your cattle operation is!) and funds available as well as relaxed regulations to ensure the supply chain continues to function. Additionally, they discuss how Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s government relations team is working to help evaluate market concerns.

Link mentioned in the show: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options