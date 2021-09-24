Episode 21: Tech on the ranch

Justin Sexten, farm boy turned ranch tech expert, joins TSCRA Talk host Kristen Brown to discuss utilizing technology at the ranch.

Sexten says the best advancements provide the user with a simpler experience, saving them time. He says technology offers a lot of opportunity in converting data points into usable information to visualize in a valuable way, ultimately leading to making fact-based decisions no matter the size or scope of your operation.

For cattlemen who are already collecting data and information digitally, Sexten encourages continued development of the data by evaluating what questions cannot be answered about the cattle and what data is needed to meet that need. Additionally, he shares insight into the latest and greatest technology that producers are currently using and what he anticipates will be the next advancements.