Episode 18: Managing risk at the ranch

Risk management analyst Casey Mabry joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss basics of risk management for cattlemen. On the episode he discusses tools for managing risk looking at both the downside and the upside of the market. A key factor he says is building a plan and then working through the plan with a long-term vision in place, which helps keep emotions from taking over. Mabry goes on to explain Livestock Risk Protection insurance, which is underwritten by USDA, protect downside risk but it doesn’t limit upside growth.

Closing out the episode Kaleb McLaurin, TSCRA’s executive director of government and public affairs, joins Brown with a brief update on the 87th Texas Legislative session. McLaurin shares that quite a few pieces of good legislation passed this session. “Anytime the legislature comes to town and doesn’t do harm that is a good thing,” McLaurin says. He touches specifically on the eminent domain reform bill says they are considering it a “net zero bill” because it didn’t change drastically but it does set minimum easement terms with the passage of the bill. Two special sessions called by Gov. Abbott are expected this year to address Winter Storm Uri legislation and redistricting.

