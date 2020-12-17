Episode 12: Marketing cattle during a pandemic (and beyond)

When it comes to marketing calves, the first thing that likely comes to mind is the price. But as Dan Childs, senior agricultural economics consultant at the Noble Research Institute, shares in the December 2020 episode of TSCRA Talk, there are several other factors to consider.

Childs visits with podcast host Kristen Brown about the Livestock Risk Protection program, preconditioning calves and the value of knowing the genetic potential of the calves. Additionally, they talk through learning moments from 2020 including price risk management and other tools available for cattlemen.