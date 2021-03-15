Early years: The how and the why for introducing beef to babies and toddlers

As parents, nothing matters more than the health and safety of our kids. Did you know that within the first year of life, body weight triples, while length and brain size double? Research shows that the nutrients our kids get their first 1,000 days of life (from pregnancy until their second birthdays) are critical for optimal growth and brain development. With protein, iron, zinc and choline, foods like beef can be an important first food that can be introduced around six months of age to help kids get a strong, healthy start! Beef Loving Texans has all the hows and whys of introducting babies and toddlers to beef. Read more…