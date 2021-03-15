Early years: The how and the why for introducing beef to babies and toddlers

As parents, nothing matters more than the health and safety of our kids. Did you know that within the first year of life, body weight triples, while length and brain size double? Research shows that the nutrients our kids get their first 1,000 days of life (from pregnancy until their second birthdays) are critical for optimal growth and brain development. With protein, iron, zinc and choline, foods like beef can be an important first food that can be introduced around six months of age to help kids get a strong, healthy start! Beef Loving Texans has all the hows and whys of introducting babies and toddlers to beef. Read more…  

/ Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: