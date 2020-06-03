Dry time key to making quality forage

There are lots of keys to making high-quality forage, but few are more important than a fast dry down. Other than drying, only bad things happen to a forage crop between cutting and baling or chopping. The only way to minimize the pain is to shorten the wilting time. During this wilting and drying process, plants continue the natural process of respiration, breaking down stored sugars to create energy and carbon dioxide. The longer it takes the forage to dry, the longer the forage continues to respire in the field. Limiting respiration time saves both dry matter and forage quality. It’s a win-win or a lose-lose proposition depending on drying speed. Read more at Hay & Forage Grower…

