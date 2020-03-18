Dr. Dale on Quail podcast: Always looking ahead

As we transition from winter to spring, quail hunters are reflecting on this past season and wondering what’s ahead. How loudly (and how often) will we hear the familiar calls of bobwhites in April/May? Do we have enough brood stock? What needs to happen to make 2020-2021 a “boom” season like 2016? This month’s episode of the Dr. Dale on Quail podcast tackles these topics and more. Join Dr. Dale and Gary Joiner as they discuss the status of Texas quail populations, spring call counts and what we can collectively do as land managers to positively influence quail numbers. Listen at www.quailresearch.org/episode-11-always-looking-ahead

/ Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: