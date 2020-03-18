Dr. Dale on Quail podcast: Always looking ahead

As we transition from winter to spring, quail hunters are reflecting on this past season and wondering what’s ahead. How loudly (and how often) will we hear the familiar calls of bobwhites in April/May? Do we have enough brood stock? What needs to happen to make 2020-2021 a “boom” season like 2016? This month’s episode of the Dr. Dale on Quail podcast tackles these topics and more. Join Dr. Dale and Gary Joiner as they discuss the status of Texas quail populations, spring call counts and what we can collectively do as land managers to positively influence quail numbers. Listen at www.quailresearch.org/episode-11-always-looking-ahead…