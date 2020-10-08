Don’t wait on winter cow nutrition preparation

The onset of winter brings an end to the forage growing season and grasses go dormant, becoming dry and brown, which typically prompts the start of feeding stored forages or supplements. Regardless of whether forage quantity or quality is the first limiting factor, you should implement a supplementation strategy before your cows’ body condition score (BCS) starts to slide.  Dropping body condition is a lagging indicator of forage conditions — in other words, lost BCS means you’re already behind the eight-ball. When cows start to fall below BCS 6, it can negatively impact reproductive outcomes, so it is important to stay on top of nutrition and maintain body condition. Read more at Drovers

