Don’t risk abortions this winter: Double check your cow herd vitamin A supplementation plans

Did your pastures mature and brown early due to drought? If so, then don’t forget to be sure you are supplementing enough vitamin A. Green grass has a lot of vitamin A. In fact, cows typically build up stores over the spring and summer, and those stores, along with a little bit of extra supplementation, usually get them through the winter. The most common times that vitamin A deficiency start to pop up is in the winter after a summer drought. This is because brown grass and many stored forages are a poor source of vitamin A. Read more at Feed-Lot…