Daily Livestock Report: USDA cold storage recap

The combined inventory of beef, pork, chicken and turkey in cold storage at the end of March was estimated at 2.435 billion pounds, 1.5% higher than a year ago and 5.7% higher than the five year average. The combined month end inventory of the four main species increased by 1.1% from February levels. This compares to an average increase of 0.3% decline in the last five years.

