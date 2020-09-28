Daily Livestock Report for 9-28-20: Weekly recap and cattle on feed

The Daily Livestock Report for Sept. 28 includes a recap of the production and price data for the previous week and reports red meat supplies last week were above year ago levels, with prices also gaining. It remains to be seen if this suggests robust demand or is a result of short covering and preparations ahead for what could be a turbulent fall. The DLR also takes a look at the latest Cattle on Feed report. 

Click here to download this report, including graphs, or see below.

dlr-09-28-20

/ Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

