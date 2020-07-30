Daily Livestock Report for 07/30/20: Positive weekly export numbers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its weekly update on the amount of beef and pork muscle cuts shipped and sold the previous week. The Daily Livestock Report says the data can be construed as generally positive, especially for beef.

“This was the most positive report of the last three months for beef, but we still would like to caution that week to week there is plenty of volatility in export shipments and sales,” they said in the July 30 assessment. “It will be interesting to see if these numbers are sustained into August.”

