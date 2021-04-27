Daily Livestock Report, 4-27-21: Choice-select spread

The Choice-Select spread has narrowed significantly in the last several weeks as both cutout values have risen rapidly higher. Last week Select negotiated cutout values averaged $271.46 vs Choice’s $280.19. This hasn’t been the narrowest week since the rally began about six weeks ago, but still below the normal seasonal pattern. The previous week, the weekly averages calculated to only $5.91 per cwt difference. 

Click here to download the full report from dailylivestockreport.com

dlr-04-27-21

