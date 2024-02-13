Crime Watch: White yearling killed in Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a yearling killed in Smith County. The white yearling weighed approximately 450 pounds. On the morning of Feb. 11, the owner discovered an unknown person(s) had killed and butchered the yearling for meat. The incident occurred near the roadway of Smith County Road 384, four miles east of Tyler. Missing t-post clips, tire tracks and intact entrails were found near the crime scene. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.