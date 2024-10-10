Crime Watch: White bull missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a white bull missing from a property off Ehlinger Road in Colorado County. The bull has stubbed horns, a yellow ear tag with No. 25 in his right ear and a “WJ” branded on his left hip. He was last seen Sept. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.