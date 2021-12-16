Crime Watch: Welder and trailer stolen in Kay County

Miller Bobcat 250 NT welder. Miller Time welding trailer.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a Miller Time welding trailer and Miller Bobcat welder stolen west of Peckham. The orange welding trailer is single axle with custom built bottle racks and diamond plate toolbox. The blue welder is a 250 NT model. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.