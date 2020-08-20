Crime watch: UTV missing in Central Texas, heifers missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports the theft of a UTV from a property near Rosebud in Falls County. Sometime on or after Aug. 16 a thief or thieves took a 2005 Artic Cat 400cc 4X4, vin no. 4UF05ATV35T208547. The vehicle has a green camouflage plastic storage box strapped to the front rack and a brown hard rifle case attached to the back-left side. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330.

TSCRA Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports two heifers missing from a property in Tom Green County. The black heifer with short horns and red muley heifer both weigh approximately 650 pounds, each, and were last seen on July 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062.