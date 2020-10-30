Crime watch: UTV and tools stolen in East Texas, Goats missing in West Texas

The Kawasaki Mule stolen in East Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports the theft of a utility vehicle and tools from a property north of Big Sandy in Upsher County. Sometime on or after Oct. 24, a thief or thieves cut a lock to steal a camo and black 2007 Kawasaki Mule UTV model 3010 with a gas engine, two bench seats, Bar JP Safari decals both sides of utility bed, a hard top, light bar, custom black wheels and oversized mud tires, VIN# JK1AFCK1X7B509239. Also taken were a Pouland chain saw, bolt cutters and other miscellaneous tools. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marty Baker, District 17 in West Texas, reports goats missing since April 7 from a property southeast of Ozona in Crockett County. The 307 Angora mutton goats have a Z brand on their right ears, cropped left ears and tipped horns. These goats also have ear tags that say “Mayfield” and a phone number. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Baker at 512-468-5552.