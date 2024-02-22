Crime Watch: Kubota tractor, Polaris Ranger and bumper pull trailer stolen in Cherokee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a Kubota tractor and front loader, a Polaris Ranger, a Kearney bumper pull trailer and other items stolen from a property off FM 3651 in Bullard. Stolen items include:

2007 Kubota M8540 heavy duty tractor, NIC V465780087

2007 Kubota LA1353 quick attach front loader, NIC V675841206

2019 Kearney 16-foot bumper pull trailer, VIN 5LCLB1628K1048894, Texas license plate tag No. GBCW84

2017 R17 two-seater Polaris Ranger, VIN 4XARVA874H8558339

Other assorted smaller items were taken, as well. The gate lock was cut to steal the items. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.