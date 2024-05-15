Crime Watch: Two Kawasaki mules and Honda dirt bike stolen in Johnson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports two Kawasaki mules and a Honda dirt bike stolen off Bethesda Road in Burleson. The stolen items are described as:

2015 Kawasaki 610 mule, dark green, VIN No. JK1AFEA16FB568445.

2015 Kawasaki 610 mule, dark green, VIN No. JK1AFEA12FB570306.

2003 Honda XR100R dirt bike, red and white, VIN No. JH2HE03033K202086.

The items were last seen April 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.