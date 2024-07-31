Crime Watch: Two heifers missing in Delta County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports two black bred heifers missing from a property off County Road 2130 near Cooper. The two-year-old heifers have a “- C” branded on their right hip and a “79” or “77” branded underneath. They were last seen June 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
