Crime Watch: Two draft horses missing in Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports two colt draft horses missing in the Northeast area of Smith County near Winona. The red roan has one white front foot and one partially white hind foot. The blue roan has a star and snip on the face with two white hind feet. Both horses are 8 months old, weighing approximately 500 pounds with no brands. On Jan. 6, the horses were spooked and jumped over the owner’s fence into a rural area. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.