Crime Watch: Two cow-calf pairs missing in Mason County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports two black Angus cow-calf pairs missing from a property near Loyal Valley in Mason County. The cows have white ear tags in the right ear, over bit crop in the left ear and are branded with “B over lazy open A.” The calves have white ear tags in the right ear, an over bit crop in the left ear and no brands. They were last seen August 2023. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.