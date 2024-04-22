Crime Watch: Two Braford pairs missing in Cuero

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports two Braford pairs missing from a property near Friar Road in DeWitt County. The cows are approximately 3 years old and have “two zeros connected with a bar over a zero” branded on the right hip. The cows also have No. 42 and No. 45 branded on the right hip or right thigh. The black Angus cross calves are approximately 4 to 6 months old with no marks or brands. They were last seen April 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.