Crime Watch: Truck stolen in Fort Worth

*Recovered

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a 2007 Chevrolet 2500, 4-door, grey diesel truck, missing in Fort Worth. The truck VIN number is 1GCHC23D37F105658. The victim was notified by TMS Storage that his truck had been stolen while in storage. At the time of the theft, this vehicle had a camper topper and a Yellow 2024 Fort Worth Livestock parking sticker on the front left windshield. The truck was last seen April 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.