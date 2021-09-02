Crime Watch: Trailer, ATV, shop items stolen in Fort Bend County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in the Gulf Coast region of Texas, reports a stolen trailer, ATV and other shop items in Fort Bend County. On approximately April 23, a barn and home were entered near Damon, Texas, and property was stolen. Included is a 1992 Hayes Equipment Corp./Enerex 18-foot long by 7-foot wide trailer with Texas license plate, 172608H. The rust-colored trailer had a two-inch ball hitch, an expanded metal floor and a toolbox welded on the right front of the trailer. Also taken was a green 2013 Polaris/Textron E-Z-Go ATV with four doors and a hardtop. Other property stolen included a H&R 12-gauge single wide shotgun, portable generator, portable welder, portable air compressor, 65-inch Vizio TV, Craftsman toolbox with assorted tools, leaf blower, fishing rod and tackle, plus an Alexa speaker. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.