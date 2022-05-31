Crime Watch: Tractor stolen near Cleveland

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a 2007 Kubota 9540 tractor missing with a Modern Ag 7-foot brush hog and a 5-prong hay fork attached. The tractor and attachments were stolen April 16 from the Cleveland area. The owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the theft or for the return of the property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-334-4500 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.