Crime Watch: Three heifers missing in Denton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports three black Angus/Waygu cross heifers missing in Denton County. The heifers range from 700-1,000 pounds and have no brands. Evidence found suggests the heifers were loaded from a set of pens on the ranch and ear tags were removed. The heifers were last seen Jan. 24. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.