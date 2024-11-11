Crime Watch: Three cow-calf pairs missing in Brown County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports three black Angus cows, two black Angus bull calves and a black Angus motley faced heifer calf missing from a property near the intersection of State Highway 183 and CR 417 in May. The calves were last seen in July and the cows were last seen Sept. 29. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
