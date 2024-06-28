Crime Watch: Tack stolen in Randall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a Cactus brand ranch saddle and four Kelly Terry bits stolen from from a saddle house located on property off FM 1705 near Happy. The items were discovered missing June 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.