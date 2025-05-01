Crime watch: Steers missing in Beaver County, Okla. 

Lynn Mays, in the Texas Panhandle, reports eight black and black baldly steers stolen from a property one mile north of the Texas/Oklahoma line on State Highway 23 in Beaver County, Okla. The steers weigh approximately 920 pounds, have “CD” branded on their right hip and different color ear tags with the owner’s brand, name and phone number. They were stolen between April 22-26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

