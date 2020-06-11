Crime Watch: Steer missing in South Central Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a steer missing from a property in the Palmer and Byers Road area of Murray County. The steer was last seen on June 1, 2020, is Hereford, Angus or smoky Char/Angus cross, weighs 565-570 pounds, and has a blue ear tag in the right ear and green tag left ear. A VX^ (v x upside down v all capital) is high on the right rib. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.

