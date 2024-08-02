Crime Watch: Southwest Gooseneck bumper pull trailer and welding equipment stolen in Gonzales County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2014 Southwest Gooseneck bumper pull welding trailer, Miller 302 Trailblazer welder and a Miller Bobcat 225 welder missing from a job site off County Road 353 in Gonzales. The VIN No. on the Southwest Gooseneck trailer is 1S9UB1426ES683127 and is customized with an 5-foot HD bulkhead, three receiver tubes welded on the rear, 1/4 inch slick plate floor and a HD 8-inch channel fenders. The items were last seen July 26 and were discovered missing July 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.