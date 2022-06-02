Crime Watch: Skid steer missing near Coleman

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in Central Texas, reports a John Deere 329-D skid steer with a black Caterpillar 84-inch bucket missing. The skid steer is yellow and black, and the vin number is T0329DK1865. The equipment was last seen May 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.