Crime Watch: Skid loader stolen in Tom Green County

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a skid loader stolen in Tom Green County. The skid loader, along with the bucket attachment and hay forks, was stolen the night of Dec. 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
