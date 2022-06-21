Crime Watch: Sheep missing near Llano

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a ram, a ewe and a ewe lamb missing from Far West Road near Llano. The sheep have no identifiable marks and were last seen June 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.