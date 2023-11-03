Crime Watch: Seven cows and one Red Angus bull missing in Stonewall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in North Texas, reports seven cows and one Red Angus bull missing in Stonewall County. The cattle were last seen Nov. 2 between Old Glory and Hamlin at the owner’s cattle pens. The cattle included: two motley-faced black cows; one white-faced yellow cow; and four solid black cows. They all have blue ear tags numbered 101 through 107. The three-year-old bull has a blue ear tag with No. 111. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.