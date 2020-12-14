Crime watch: Saddles stolen, calves missing in North Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of three saddles in Fort Worth and four black calves in Hood County.

The saddles were last seen on Nov. 27 in Fort Worth and are a Ron Carlton cutting saddle, 16 1/2″ seat, fully tooled in a floral pattern and silver conchos, serial number 248; a Jimmy Payne cutting saddle, 16 1/2″ seat, fully tooled in an acorn pattern with silver conchos, unknown serial number; and a Jimmy Payne cutting saddle, 16 1/2″ seat, border tooling around swells and seat with silver conchos, unknown serial number.

On or after Dec. 2, someone also cut a fence at Paluxy Highway and Peak Road in Hood County to steal four head of four-month-old Angus calves weighing 350 pounds, each.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman 817-309-5048.