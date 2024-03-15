Crime Watch: Saddles stolen at the Zapata County Fair

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports two Coats saddles stolen from a trailer during the Zapata County Fair. The brown saddles have 14.5-inch seats. They were stolen March 7 between 1-4 p.m. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
