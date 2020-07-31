Crime watch: Saddles, bits and tack stolen in Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of five saddles plus more than 60 bits and other tack from a property in Rogers County. The theft occurred sometime after July 25, 2020.

The stolen items are listed below.

Two brown JC Marten hand tooled saddles;

Two brown Dave Schuler hand tooled saddles;

A brown trophy saddle with “CHSRA Dist. 2 All-Around Cowboy” on both fenders;

Two brown leather tooled breast collars, one had the words “MY HONEY” on it;

One brown and one greenish-turquoise Navajo-style saddle pads;

Approximately 60 bits, bridles, reins, cinches, saddles pads and other tack. Many of the bits are silver Garcia brand and several have Santa Barbara cheek pieces. They will be marked “GARCIA” and many will have initials “LO” engraved on them.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed.