Crime Watch: Red cows missing in South Central Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports 14 cows missing from a property near Ada in Pontotoc County. These 14 heavy-bred cows are Red Angus or Red Brangus with an RR brand on the right hip and white numbered ear tags in both ears. These cattle were last seen on Dec. 1, 2020. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at  580-319-1757.

