Crime Watch: Red Brangus bull missing in Llano County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a red Brangus bull missing from a pasture off CR 412 in Llano. The bull is branded with a “Rafter 2” on his right shoulder, and a “Circle 4” with a “7” and “8” branded on his right hip. He was last seen Aug. 19. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.