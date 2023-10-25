Crime Watch: Polaris RZR UTV stolen in Grimes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a red and white four-door XP Polaris RZR 1000 UTV stolen Oct. 23 from a property near Iola. Subject or subjects entered the ranch sometime between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., where they cut the barbed wire fence to drive the UTV off the victim’s property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.