Crime Watch: Pickup stolen near Hico

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a 2002 Dodge 3500 pickup missing. The pickup is four-door vehicle with two-wheel drive, a 5-speed diesel, a flatbed and Ranch Hand bumper. The vehicle has a Texas license plate number 1JD-148 and the vin number is 3B7MC3362M286866. The pickup was last seen Nov. 23 before it was stolen from an auto repair shop. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
