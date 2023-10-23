Crime Watch: Living quarters trailer stolen in Grimes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a white, 3-horse slant, Lakota living quarters trailer stolen. The trailer was stolen during the evening of Oct. 15 from a property in Richards. The suspects cut the lock, securing the entrance of the property and stealing the trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
